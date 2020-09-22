Governor Holcomb honors six organizations with state’s top environmental award

Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources: Vuteq Indiana, Princeton, Gibson County, for “Energy Reduction Grid Tied Solar Energy System.” Pictured (left-to-right): Bob Lugar, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM; Bruno Pigott, Commissioner, IDEM; Jeremy Eastham, Environmental, Health, and Safety Manager, Vuteq Indiana; Banks Brewster, Plant Manager, Vuteq Indiana; Julia Wickard, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM

Environmental Outreach/Education: Indiana University, Bloomington, Monroe County, for “Education for Environmental Change.” Pictured (left-to-right): Bob Lugar, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM; Bruno Pigott, Commissioner, IDEM; Adam Scribner, Director of STEM Education Initiatives, Indiana University School of Education; Julia Wickard, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM

Five Year Continuous Improvement: Cummins Inc. Engine Plant, Columbus, Bartholomew County, for “Environmental Management System (EMS) Projects.” Pictured (left-to-right): Mark Hauersperger, David Gelfius, Greg Totten, Condell McPherson, Joe Lutz, Breana Adams, David Wehrkamp, Darcy Bozarth, Justin Wilson, Logan Howe, Alex Rovder, Dan Lienhoop

Greening the Government: City of Richmond Parks & Recreation Department, Richmond, Wayne County, for “Richmond Greenhouse Restoration Initiative.” Pictured (left-to-right): Bob Lugar, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM; Bruno Pigott, Commissioner, IDEM; Laura Karnes, Landscaping & Naturalist Leader, Richmond Parks & Recreation Department; Izzi Willhelm, Floral & Beautification Leader, Richmond Parks & Recreation Department; Julia Wickard, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM

Land Use/Conservation: Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District, Elkhart, Elkhart County, for “Stormwater Alliance Program (SWAMP)”

Recycle/Reuse: Midwest Dairy Recycling, North Manchester, Wabash County, for “Dairy Recycling Program.” Pictured (left-to-right): Bob Lugar, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM: Bruno Pigott, Commissioner, IDEM; Pamela Anderson, wife of Steve; Steve Anderson, President, Midwest Dairy Recycling Julia Wickard, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Program Support, IDEM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence were presented to six recipients who were honored for extraordinary initiatives in protecting the environment.

“Our 2020 Governor’s Award winners have made great strides in improving Indiana’s environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “By using innovative environmental practices, they have reduced waste, saved money, and contributed greatly to environmental protection efforts for Hoosiers.”

IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott presented the awards during the 23rd annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow on September 16 and 17. This year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence is an annual program to recognize Indiana’s leaders who have identified and implemented innovative environmental practices into their programs and facilities. The awards program is open to all Indiana facilities, state and local units of government, individuals, and technical assistance organizations that implement exemplary environmental projects with measurable results.

For more information about the Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, please visit https://www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/2457.htm. Nomination forms for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence will be available soon. Organizations, businesses, and individuals will have until March 2021 to submit nominations for projects completed in 2019 and 2020.