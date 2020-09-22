Governor Holcomb honors six organizations with state’s top environmental award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence were presented to six recipients who were honored for extraordinary initiatives in protecting the environment.
“Our 2020 Governor’s Award winners have made great strides in improving Indiana’s environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “By using innovative environmental practices, they have reduced waste, saved money, and contributed greatly to environmental protection efforts for Hoosiers.”
IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott presented the awards during the 23rd annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow on September 16 and 17. This year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence is an annual program to recognize Indiana’s leaders who have identified and implemented innovative environmental practices into their programs and facilities. The awards program is open to all Indiana facilities, state and local units of government, individuals, and technical assistance organizations that implement exemplary environmental projects with measurable results.
For more information about the Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, please visit https://www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/2457.htm. Nomination forms for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence will be available soon. Organizations, businesses, and individuals will have until March 2021 to submit nominations for projects completed in 2019 and 2020.