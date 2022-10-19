EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead.

The initial stop in Newburgh was related to an appearance by the governor at the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce’s lunch with the governor, where Governor Holcomb discussed various topics impacting the local and state-wide communities. He also expressed support for how Warrick County handled their use of READI Grant funds.

“And then invest those dollars into programs like infant mortality and bringing those numbers down, child mortality and bringing those numbers down, and addressing mental health issues. All the other challenges,” explains Governor Holcomb.

The governor then made his way to Princeton, where two major grant-funded projects have begun. The first will be the Toyota of Indiana YMCA, which will be at the site of the former Lowell Elementary School.

“We knew we’d reach this point,” says Johnathan Pope, President/CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. “We’re just so blessed to have a beautiful day and have the governor attend. Things like that, it’s just the icing on the cake.”

Governor Holcomb adds, “This YMCA going into a downtown area, that will be available to students and seniors alike, health IS wealth.”

The $15 million 56,000 square foot facility is slated to be completed by the summer of 2024, funded through READI grants as well as donors such as Toyota of Indiana.

“The kids that come in and out of our doors, we don’t know their situation,” says Pope. “They come from environments that are really tough, and they come to a YMCA and we’re able to wrap our arms around them, and make them whole.”

Governor Holcomb completed his visit with a final groundbreaking for affordable housing–also covered by READI grants. The future 144-unit apartment complex comes with a price tag of $21 million, expected to be completed in 2024 and will be constructed along South Second Avenue in Princeton.

“That is one area that can restrict or stunt growth. So to see these affordable housing projects going up,” says Governor Holcomb, “is critically important to keep up pace with the demand that this region is experiencing right now.”