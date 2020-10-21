Governor: Kentucky resumes COVID-19 surge preparations

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has started preparations to expand hospital capacity as it struggles to overcome another surge in the coronavirus outbreak.

Beshear reported 1,312 new virus cases Tuesday. He says it’s the fourth-highest one-day total since the pandemic began and the highest number on any Tuesday.

The state also reported 16 more virus-related deaths.

With hospitalizations rising, Beshear says the state is again making “surge preparations.” Beshear says he’s “pleading” with Kentuckians to wear masks in public and follow other health guidelines. He says other people’s lives, the economy and the education of children depend on it.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: