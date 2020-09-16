Governor warns of cuts if the feds don’t come through

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is preparing for the worst.

Pritzker recently warned all of his cabinet members that if the federal government doesn’t act on the next round of COVID-19 relief funding, cuts are in the future.

“You have already seen challenges with our police departments and our fire departments across the state and cities and counties,” says Pritzker. “If they don’t receive federal support, they won’t be able to maintain their workforce.”

He says cuts could leave people out of work.

A version of the CARES Act failed to pass in the Senate last week.

Pritzker said the bill proposed by Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t do enough for state and local governments.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)