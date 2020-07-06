GPD: Driver nearly hits officer as he tries to drive off

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) When an officer approached a suspicious person in a white delivery truck on Greene Drive, and asked him to get out of the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove off and led authorities on chase.

It happened on July 5 around 6:50 a.m. Greenville Polie say the driver, James Fultz, 37, of Louisville, appeared to be under the influence when an officer approached him in the truck. When the officer asked Fultz to get out of the vehicle, police say Fultz nearly hit the officer as he tried to drive away.

During the chase, GPD say Fultz drove through the parking lot of Minit Mart and almost hit an employee. The chase continued into Madisonville where authorities say Fultz abandoned the truck behind a house. It was later determined that the truck had been stolen from Tennessee.

Authorities were able to capture Fultz. He is charged with criminal trespassing, assault on a police officer, driving under the influence, and possession of meth among many other charges. Fultz is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

