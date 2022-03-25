GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Greenville Police Department (GPD), a staff member at Muhlenberg County High School has been charged with Harassment.

GPD says that Muhlenberg County School District investigated an incident where Athletic Director Jerry Hancock allegedly subjected a student to unwanted physical contact during a school sport activity on November 30, 2021. Police say that the incident was reported to Greenville Police Department on March 23, 2022.

GPD says that after further investigation and cooperation with Muhlenberg County Schools, Hancock was charged with two counts of Harassment on March 24.