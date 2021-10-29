Grace and Peace Lutheran Church selling Donut Bank burgers this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Grace and Peace Lutheran Church wasn’t able to have a booth at the Fall Festival this year, but they’re still giving residents the chance to have their tasty treats.

On Friday and Saturday, the church is serving up the Fall Festival favorite: Donut Bank burgers. The church says they’re still looking to give back despite missing this year’s festival.

The church will be selling burgers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 200 South Boeke Road. They are accepting cash only.