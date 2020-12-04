GRADD announces 2020 award winners

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District announced its award winners for 2020 Thursday, which included an individual and an entity in the viewing area.

Henderson County Attorney Steve Gold was awarded the Wendell H. Ford Legislative Leadership Award, for “his commitment to the people of Henderson County and beyond.” Gold is also a founding member and ongoing board member of the Henderson Boys and Girls Club and formerly served as President of the Kentucky County Attorney’s Association.

The Ohio County Park Project was named the 2020 GRADD Community of the Year. The Ohio County Park has served as the primary home for recreation in the community and has amenities such as camping facilities, trails, playgrounds, golf and disc golf courses, a driving range and volleyball and basketball courts.

Others recognized include Director of the Webster County Emergency Management Jeremy Moore and Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

