HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local organization is offering mini grants to build awareness of child abuse and neglect.

The GRADD Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) Regional Network is currently offering a total of $3,000 in mini grants to enhance and promote programs aimed at preventing and building awareness of child abuse and neglect.

Officials state organizations within Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties are eligible.

Officials also state projects must encompass one of the following goals:

Focus directly on child abuse/neglect prevention

Educate the public and/or families about child abuse/neglect

Focus on developing positive relationships between children and parents

Officials say eligible grant expenditures include educational materials, training events and parenting classes, and funds cannot be used for capital equipment, building improvements, personnel costs, transportation or projects exclusive to foster care or juvenile justice.

The application deadline is October 6 at 3 p.m.