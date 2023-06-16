HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District will receive a Delta Workforce Grant in the amount of $450,000 to continue the Hire to Operate (H2O) program.

Officials say the H2O program provides funding to train individuals to operate the region’s water and wastewater treatment facilities through the Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. The program spans across Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties.

“The Green River Area Development District is excited to receive this Delta Workforce Grant Program award, and we look forward to expanding our H2O program,” said Michelle Drake, Director of Workforce Development for GRADD. “These federal funds will allow us to serve our Delta Regional Authority counties with 17 apprenticeships and help our community address the shortage of water and wastewater personnel in the region.”

The H2O program utilizes grant funds through the Delta Workforce Program to pay for 1,000 hours of on-the-job training and more than 200 hours of related technical instruction for water and wastewater operator apprentices participating in Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Registered Apprenticeship Program.