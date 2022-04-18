OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) is hosting an event that includes cars and poker.

According to GRADSA’s website and Facebook, two events will run together to help raise money for GRADSA. According to Facebook, the combined event will be at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair. Registration lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., and take off will be at 10:00 a.m. GRADSA says that the awards ceremony for both the Poker Run and Car Show will begin at 2:00 p.m. A map of the car route can be found here, and a list of awards can be found here.

Other activities for this combined event include a half-pot, food trucks, and a live DJ. On a poster for the Car Show, the entry fee is listed as $10.00.

To pre-register for the GRADSA Car Show, please go here. To pre-register for the GRADSA Poker Run, please go here.