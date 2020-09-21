Graduate enrollment is up at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Colleges and universities around the nation are seeing lower numbers in undergraduate enrollment, but the University of Southern Indiana just set a record high for graduate students.

USI — for the fifth consecutive year — is reporting a growing number of students enrolled in masters and doctorate programs.

This year the university has 1,766 enrolled.

“The sustained growth we are seeing in professional programs with adult learners shows USI’s commitment to diversifying educational offerings that are both of high value and of academic excellence,” says Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “That commitment extends to our students of all walks of life and, as we navigate a new reality shaped in part by COVID-19, we are eager to adapt that experience to benefit each student as an individual.”

Total enrollment for USI this fall is 10,204.

“We have balanced the strong student desire for an on-campus learning experience with protecting the health and safety of our entire population through a blend of in-person, hybrid and online-only courses,” says Dr. Mohammed Khayum, Provost. “Although subject to change, physical distancing, face coverings and cleaning protocols are currently allowing approximately 64 percent of our classes to be offered either in-person or in a hybrid format.”

