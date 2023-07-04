HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Over twenty award-winning songwriters will return to Henderson for the 13th Annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival. The event will take place in the evenings from July 26 through July 29.

“We are thrilled to welcome back songwriters who have played on stage alongside ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Bob Segar’s ‘Silver Bullet Band’, Brad Paisley and many more. The stories behind the hit songs we hear on the radio will also be played, by the gals and guys who wrote them,” say officials.

The live performances will be held at two venues in Downtown Henderson: The Elm and Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant. Both venues will have live shows each night of the festival.

The funds raised from the 2023 festival will be granted to local non-profits in Henderson. “We are so grateful to be able to host the annual festival this year to provide funding to local non-profits. We look forward to the tri-state area coming to the festival and getting to hear the stories behind hits we hear on the radio. If you come once, you’re hooked,” says Susie Watkins, the Festival Co-Chair.