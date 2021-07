OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A new option for coffee and donuts is celebrating its grand opening in Downtown Owensboro Tuesday morning.

On its Facebook page, Gramps Coffee and Donuts says it will be open to the public from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Gramps Coffee and Donuts is offering hand crafted donuts, advertising six daily flavors with the occasional seasonal donut thrown in the mix.

Gramps is located on the corner of Frederica and 4th Street.