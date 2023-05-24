HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Terrabis announced the grand opening of its first Illinois cannabis dispensary in Grayville will take place on June 17 from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m..

According to a release, the grand opening celebration will include free “swag” and live music from DJ Tycoon and local band The Smoke Rings. The Smokin Pig Food Truck will also be at the ceremony, as well as Knight Time Bakery and local vendors.

“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion for cannabis to the people of Illinois,” said Dan Ambrosino, CEO. “Our state-of-the-art dispensary offers a unique, welcoming environment for both experienced consumers and newcomers alike. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Grayville community and contributing to the evolving cannabis landscape in Illinois.”

The dispensary is located just off I-64 at exit 130 on Koehler Road. Once open, store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.