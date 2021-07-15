Grand opening of new affordable housing community in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – City officials cut the ribbon on new affordable housing townhomes Thursday.

Advantix Development Corporation developed and now manages the new housing unit. Thirty newly constructed units have gone into the multi-story building. The building also boasts community space for meetings, offices, programming, and resident engagement.

“This is something that’s needed in this community,” said Rick Moore, the Evansville Housing Authority Executive Director, “There’s a lot of people who need affordable housing and this is a step that we’re taking- it’s the first we’ve produced in quite a few years- since the 70s I think. This is helping to assist and correct that problem of housing.”

Officials say they’re already moving families into the new housing unit.