Grandfather riding motorcycle across the country for brain cancer awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Illinois grandfather is driving across the country with his motorcycle on a mission and on Tuesday, he made a stop in the Tri-State.

Jim Clarahan visited Deaconess’s Chancellor Center For Oncology in Evansville raising awareness about pediatric brain cancer.

His 2-year-old grandson, Dray, has a brain tumor.

Clarahan hopes to raise money to help cancer research to help his grandson and other kids beat cancer.

“I’m humbled. I guess is the right feeling. Humbled with the generosity and true caring and love that the average person has for a guy like me,” Clarahan said.

His goal is to raise $150,000 and just 10 days into his 60 day journey, Clarahan is halfway to meeting his goal.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)