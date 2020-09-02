Grant applications opening soon for Vanderburgh County businesses

VANDERBURGH CO. Ind. (WEHT)- Small businesses in Vanderburgh County can start applying for grants to help with expenses next week.

Applications for grants will be accepted for a week starting Tuesday. To qualify, businesses must prove they were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, provide a letter on how funds will be used, and the business’ primary office must be in Vanderburgh County or the city of Evansville.

More information on the grants can be found here.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

