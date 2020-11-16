Grant approved to help with rural broadband access in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission recently approved $1.69 million to support extending broadband in rural portions of the county.

County commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, who is also on the Redevelopment Commission, says areas that could potentially receive the broadband include northern sections of the county and the Union Township riverbottoms.

“That was our target area. We have a lot of data that tells us that it’s very underserved there,” Musgrave said. “This is such an important problem. If you live in a rural area in Vanderburgh County and you have no access to internet, and you’re trying to conduct your schoolwork or you’re the teacher and you’re trying to teach a class, using your data plan on your cell phone, it just doesn’t work.”

Musgrave has been working to enhance broadband for over a year now and says broadband access is as essential today as telephone service was last century.

“It’s important to everyone. Literally, if you’re a baby, to a working person, to a retiree, everyone needs this to a greater or lesser degree. So this is truly bringing what you need in today’s world to your home,” Musgrave said.

A committee has received two respondents to a request for proposals, which will be reviewed. Musgraves hopes to know which project will be funded by next month.

“I’m really excited and really hopeful that we can at least bring a solution to parts, if not all of our targeted areas,” Musgrave said.

Those living in Vanderburgh County can help the Commission collect data by taking this survey.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)