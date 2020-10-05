Granted booth offering pumpkin bread pudding and porkchop sandwiches

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Even though the West Side Nut Club Annual Fall Festival has been moved to 2021 in Evansville, organizations are still hosting booths starting Monday hoping to raise money and feed the community.

One booth that kicked off this morning is booth number one, Granted.

The organization grants wishes for tri-state kids battling life long conditions or a terminal illness.

Throughout the week, Granted will be selling pumpkin bread pudding, apple cider, and pork chop sandwiches.

Raising money during a pandemic has presented challenges, but Granted is hopeful the community will support its booth.

The Granted booth will be run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at 4445 Commerce Street.

The organization is even offering a drive through option and deliveries for businesses.

