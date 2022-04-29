EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – GRANTED is hosting a fundraiser to continue their efforts in supporting children who face life-threatening conditions and difficult obstacles. On April 30, 90 brave souls will be given the opportunity to rappel down CenterPoint Energy’s nine story building in downtown Evansville during the Over the Edge event.

Participants raise money for GRANTED to participate in the event. As of Friday afternoon, GRANTED has raised $257,000 out of their $260,000 goal to support children with life-threatening conditions.

On April 29, Eyewitness News’ Bailey Smith rappelled down the building.