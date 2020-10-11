Grass fire along southbound I-69 in Pike County

PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT) Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a grass fire along southbound I-69 near the 54 mile marker.

Pike: Fire along I-69 SB at the 54 mm. ISP is on scene. FD is en route. pic.twitter.com/xG53usEbs7 — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) October 11, 2020

We do not yet know what started the fire. Indiana State Police are investigating.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

