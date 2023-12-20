HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Terrabis Grayville has announced a sock and food drive to benefit Wabash Area Development, Inc.

According to a release, customers can donate three pairs of socks or three nonperishable and unexpired food items to receive $10 in loyalty points to spend on their purchase. The discount is limited to one per customer.

“This initiative allows us to give back to the community and help those in need during the holiday season while also rewarding our customers for their generosity,” said Terrabis CEO Dan Ambrosino.

Officials say the collected items will go directly to WADI’s various community programs, providing support during the colder months. The sock and food drive began on December 18 and runs until January 17.