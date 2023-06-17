GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — Located near exit 130 on I-64, Terrabis hosted its grand opening for its first dispensary in Illinois Saturday.

“I’ve been with Terrabis since before they actually opened their physical stores,” said Antonio DeRose, who serves as Terrabis’s media specialist. “So, to see us expand out into a different state, is absolutely amazing to me.”

Those visiting the dispensary on Saturday morning wrapped around the building to purchase their legal cannabis alongside local and sponsored vendors outside.

“This is going to show that people who come to Grayville — and Grayville is a nice, small town and people are wonderful,” said Penny Pritchett, who serves as the Grayville Chamber of Commerce’s treasurer. “This is an opportunity to show the world that we have a lot of business opportunities here.”

Grayville officials say they welcomed Terrabis to town with open arms, and they will receive plenty of benefits from the business’s presence through tax revenue.

Future improvements will be made to the city’s police force and the water main, but, ultimately, the city says Grayville is open for business.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment for Grayville to get something of the caliber money-wise because it’s going to open so many more doors for other businesses,” Grayville Mayor Travis Thompson said.

Officials with Terrabis say they hope to serve its new community by healing those suffering from addiction.

“There is research evidence that supports that cannabis can help people with addiction problems, especially opioids,” DeRose said. “We all hope that we’ll have a community impact there as well.”

The dispensary has employed 30 people, and Grayville city officials say they’re excited to move forward with businesses opening in a state, that the officials say, have seen more businesses leave.

“I think it’s a great day when new businesses open up in any town,” Pritchett said. “Grayville — a lot of the smaller communities — have been pretty stagnant in the last few years, and this is showing that we can grow.”