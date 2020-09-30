Grayville High School student tests positive for COVID-19

WHITE CO, Il (WEHT) In a Facebook post, Grayville High School has announced one of their students has tested positive for COVID-19. The school is working with the White County Health Department to identify anyone who may have had recent contact with the student.

As an act of precaution, Grayville School District is temporarily closing the school to identify and notify any close contacts. School is scheduled to resume October 13.

Students will be learning remotely until then.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

