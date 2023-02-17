GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – The staff at Meadowbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab showed their support in the fight against heart disease by donning red attire on National Wear Red Day, observed on February 3.

Chas Albers, the facility’s CEO/Administrator, says, “The Meadowbrook staff’s observance of National Wear Red Day was focused on promoting healthy activities and behaviors for members of the community. To help raise awareness and show its commitment to heart health, the staff is wearing red this February.”

Heart disease affects women differently than men, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Officials say factors that can raise women’s risk of coronary heart disease more than that of men include:

Diabetes

Low levels of HDL cholesterol

Mild to moderate high blood pressure

Smoking

A news release from the organization says to help reduce the effect of heart disease on the region, its nursing facility is participating in multiple activities throughout February to build awareness of healthier habits.