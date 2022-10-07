GRAYVILLE, Ill (WEHT) – The Grayville School District released a statement saying they are extremely sorry after personnel conducted an “intrusive” search of a student’s body during an incident on September 29.

Officials say they believed the student might have had concealed evidence that would have violated both school policy and state law. According to the statement, the student’s mother told the school administrator she wanted them to search the student’s body.

School officials say the employees that searched the student were untrained and should not have conducted the search. According to the statement, the student was never physically touched.

The full transcript of the Grayville School District’s statement can be read below: