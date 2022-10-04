DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say monkeypox is likely not going away anytime soon.

Even though the spread of the disease is slow, it is so widespread that elimination is unlikely. That makes it even more important for those at risk to get vaccinated.

The Green River District Health Department will offer a drive through monkeypox vaccine clinic.

This will take place at the Daviess County Health Center on Breckenridge Steet in Owensboro from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Those eligible to be vaccinated include:

Anyone who reports any of the following: Close contact to someone with known or suspected monkeypox virus (direct skin-to-skin contact or other close contact) Diagnosis of HIV Diagnosis of a sexually transmitted disease (STD), within the prior 12 months Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Exchanging sex for money or nonmonetary items Attending an event/venue where there was a high risk of exposure to an individual with monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin or sexual contact

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men or transgender people who are sexually active.

Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox or orthopox virus testing.

Healthcare professionals who have had high-risk occupational exposure without using recommended personal protective equipment in the past 14 days.

Individuals who, on a case-by-case basis, are determined to be at high risk for contracting monkeypox

No registration is required, but you are asked to bring your insurance card if you have one. Visit GRDHD’s website for more information.