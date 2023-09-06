HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Green River District Health Department reports the number of new COVID-19 cases reported locally increased by more than 500% during the month of August.

According to a release, GRDHD investigated 1,203 new COVID-19 infections last month, which officials say represents a significant rise from the 195 cases reported in July. The health department provided the following numbers of new infections in each county:

County Number of new infections in August Daviess 468 Hancock 27 Henderson 367 McLean 43 Ohio 101 Union 92 Webster 105 Source: Green River District Health Department

The health department also announced 6 COVID-19 related deaths were reported last month, with three in Daviess County, one in Hancock County and two in Henderson County.

GRDHD officials remind the public to stay home if you are sick and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. They also advised anyone with symptoms, a positive test result, or anyone who has had exposure to someone with COVID-19 to wear a mask.