Great American Cookies moving from Towne Square Mall location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A store that’s been in Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall for years is moving out of the building.

Great American Cookies announced on Facebook Monday the store will be joining a new business at a new shopping center on Frederica Street.

The group said it’s joining Marble Slab Creamery in the shopping center near Wesleyan Park Plaza. On its Facebook page, Great American Cookies said it hopes to be open at its new location in a few months.

According to Marble Slab Creamery’s website, the location is listed as “Coming Soon.”