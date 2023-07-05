HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deaconess Sports Park, Newburgh Girls Softball Complex and Newman Park Athletic Complex in Henderson will host the 2023 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes National Championships July 11 through July 15.

An opening ceremony will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Garvin Park and Deaconess Aquatic Center. Officials say teams will convene to be welcomed by local vendors, enjoy music, swimming, pin trading and celebrate the kick-off of the tournament. The opening ceremony will also precede the first of three USSSA Pride games to be held at Bosse Field.

“We are thrilled to bring the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals back to Evansville, Indiana,” said Tim Foster, USSSA Tournament Director. “We’ve united a passion for the game with a city that embraces sportsmanship and hospitality. This year’s tournament will witness fierce competition, skill and teamwork as we proudly showcase the indomitable spirit of the softball community.”

Officials say the event is expected to generate over 2,300 hotel room nights and nearly $2 million in economic impact for Evansville and the surrounding area. For more information, click here.