Antique cars rolling into Owensboro as part of The Great Race

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Great Race is bringing 120 antique automobiles to Owensboro Wednesday. The first is expected to roll into downtown starting at 5 p.m.

The Great Race, which began 38 years ago, is an antique, vintage, and collector car competitive controlled time, speed, and endurance road rally on public highways. It is not a test of top speed. A team, which consists of one driver and one navigator, is tested for their ability to follow precise course instructions and their ability, as well as the car’s, to endure on a cross-country trip. The course instructions require the competing teams to drive at or below the posted speed limits at all times. Teams are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and are penalized for each second either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins. More than $158,000 will be awarded to top finishers in several divisions.

Once the race is finished, participants in the event will have covered more than 2,300 miles over a span of just nine days. It started in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, TX on June 19, and will finish on June 27 in Greenville, S.C. All vehicles have to be manufactured before 1975.