Greater Evansville Area awarded $50M in READI grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Holcomb announced the recipients of this year’s READI Awards. Region Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative and Holcomb are granting 17 regions across Indiana a total of $500,000,000.

The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, composing of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey counties, were awarded a $50M dollars during the awards.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made a social media post in regards to the grants, saying, “The READI grants will spur everything from housing to quality life projects, and fund other important initiatives designed to grow our region’s population and improve workforce readiness.”

I’m very grateful to @GovHolcomb and the @Indiana_EDC for their confidence in the Greater Evansville Region. The $50 million in READI funding will be the catalyst for significant projects in Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) December 14, 2021

Winnecke also says the award is the result of countless hours of hard work and collaboration among many public and private sector leaders in the Greater Evansville Region. He adds, “Their thoughtful approach to regional collaboration is a model for the rest of the state.”

The fully divvying up of grant money across the state is below.