Greater Evansville COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund awards more money to local non-profits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $368,228 in two rounds of allocations to 18 nonprofit agencies addressing community needs related to the novel coronavirus. With five completed rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $1,022,424 to nearly 50 area nonprofits and encourages non-profits to continue applying for funding.

The Response Fund announced the next two rounds of disbursements would assist with funding operations, food, early childhood education, veteran’s services, and financial assistance. Applications from each of the five-county region of the fund, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick, were approved.

Included in the fifth round of allocations, the EVSC Foundation was awarded $156,000 for their Student/Family Hunger Relief program. Over 60% of EVSC students access the free-and-reduced meal program to ensure daily meal nutrition. Since school has been closed, EVSC has taken many steps with other community agencies to continue feeding children, including providing meal kits. This grant from the Covid-19 Crisis Response Fund has helped provide over 16,000 meal kits to families in need.

As of today, the Response Fund has raised over $5,000,000, which includes a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways, with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The target for the fund is $6,000,000, but that number will depend on the needs of the community as time goes on.

Fourth and Fifth Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: Christian Resource Center, Inc. – Rockport, Indiana – Awarded $15,000

Organization: First Christian Church of Newburgh, Inc. – Awarded $25,000

Organization: Gilda’s Club Evansville, Inc. – Awarded $6,500

Organization: Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Inc. – Garrett, Indiana – Awarded $15,000

Organization: Main Street United Methodist Church – Boonville, Indiana – Awarded $3,750

Organization: New Harmony Ministry Association, Inc. – Awarded $5,000

Organization: The Way of Rockport Indiana, Inc. – Awarded $3,000

Organization: At the Cross Mission – Mt Vernon, Indiana – Awarded $12,500

Organization: Christian Church Day Care Center – Wadesville, Indiana – Awarded $6,600

Organization: Echo Housing Corporation – Evansville, Indiana – Awarded $3,878

Organization: Evansville Rescue Mission, Inc. – Awarded $35,000

Organization: EVSC Foundation, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana – Awarded $156,000

Organization: Gibson County Council on Aging, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana – Awarded $16,000

Organization: Veterans Food Bank of America/Henager Family Museum Inc.– Buckskin, Indiana – Awarded $14,000

Organization: Jacob’s Village, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana – Awarded $17,000

Organization: Read Evansville – Awarded $5,000

Organization: The Potters Wheel, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana – Awarded $12,000

Organization: Volunteers of America, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana – Awarded $17,000

Donations to the fund can be made by credit card at covidresponsefund.com. Cash and Check donations are accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches. Please reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response” with your donation. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and reference COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF for short) in the memo. Send a payment to: United Way of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, Suite 504, Evansville, IN 47708. For Stock or ACH payment please call 812-421-7476.

The Covid-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Area is an organized and collaborative community effort to support 501(c) (3) organizations in our community during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, funding partners established a cross-sector, community wide Response Fund, primarily Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. This response is designed to serve the community through relief, recovery, and restoration.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

