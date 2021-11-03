Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce announces drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 200 hospitals across the country, and concluded that COVID vaccines still offer better protection than a previous COVID infection. (Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic with the Green River District Health Department on Thursday.

The health department will provide the option of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the two-dose Meoderna vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Officials say that no appointment is needed and free merchandise will be provided from the Green River Health Department and Specialty Foods Group.

The clinic will be held at First Christian Church on JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any medical questions should be directed to the Green River District Health Department at 270-686-7744.