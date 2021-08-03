Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Christian Church, located at 700 J R Miller Blvd. This clinic will be held with the Green River District Health Department Thursday, August 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Health Department workers will have all three COVID-19 vaccines on hand. If you choose to get the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer, the Health Department will reach out to you to schedule the second dose within about 28 days.

Both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccine are approved for individuals aged 18 and older,

and the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for individuals aged 12 and older.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for individuals to get their vaccine,” says Candance Castlen

Brake, Chamber President and CEO. “The new Delta variant has intensified the need for everyone to do

their part. We want to ensure that our community stays open for school and open for business.”

There is no cost to the COVID-19 vaccine. Insurance information is not required. No appointment is required. Everyone receiving a vaccine must bring a photo ID and health insurance card, if you have insurance.

You can enter the parking lot at the intersection of Daviess Street and East 7th Street. Individuals will receive registration paperwork then pull forward to receive the vaccine. After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be directed to a parking spot to wait 15 minutes to be monitored by a nurse.