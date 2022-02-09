OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Green River Bourbon Revival is coming back to life tonight on Feb. 9, 2022 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will begin the festivities by officially pronouncing Feb. 10 as Green River Bourbon Day in Owensboro at 7:45 p.m. with interviews with the Green River Bourbon team following.

Two events will carry on the revival at 8 p.m.! The Glover H. Bridge will have a special lighting and a fireworks show will brighten the cold night.

The fireworks will be shot off from McConnell Plaza. Spectators can view the firework show from the River Park Center and VFW.

The celebration is happening because Green River Distilling Co. is launching its flagship Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This will be the first Green River bourbon to hit shelves in more than a century and comes on the heels of the distillery’s historic revival in September 2020.

The bourbon will officially launch tomorrow evening on Feb. 10 at a private launch event. A limited release of Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available for purchase at select retail locations in Kentucky beginning Feb. 11.

The Green River Distillery will have the bourbon available to purchase at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The distillery will also be open with a celebration of Bluegrass, BBQ, and Bourbon until 6 p.m..

Owensboro was an epicenter of bourbon production in Kentucky with more than 20 distilleries in the city before the Prohibition movement of the 1920s. Green River’s rebirth helps bring the city’s rich bourbon heritage back to life as Green River is the 10th oldest distillery in the state.