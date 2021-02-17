Green River Correctional Complex officer accused of bringing illegal drugs into prison

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A Green River Correctional Complex officer is facing several charges, including trafficking meth and cocaine, as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections told state police they suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had been bringing illegal drugs into the prison.

Illegal drugs were found and Rogers was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

State police are continuing the investigation.

