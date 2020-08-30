Green River District Health Department announces September COVID-19 testing dates

(WEHT) — The Green River District Health Department is offering several free COVID-19 testing opportunities in September.
To schedule an appointment, click here and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
Daviess County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Hancock County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Henderson County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
McLean County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Ohio County Health Center September 1st & 8th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Union County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Webster County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parking Lot
Sebree, KY September 4th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)