Green River District Health Department announces September COVID-19 testing dates

The Green River District Health Department is offering several free COVID-19 testing opportunities in September.

To schedule an appointment, click here and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be preregistered to be tested.

Daviess County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Hancock County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Henderson County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

McLean County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Ohio County Health Center September 1st & 8th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Union County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Webster County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parking Lot

Sebree, KY September 4th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

