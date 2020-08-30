Green River District Health Department announces September COVID-19 testing dates

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT) — The Green River District Health Department is offering several free COVID-19 testing opportunities in September.

To schedule an appointment, click here and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be preregistered to be tested.

Daviess County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Hancock County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Henderson County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
McLean County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Ohio County Health Center September 1st & 8th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Union County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Webster County Health Center September 2nd & 9th 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parking Lot
Sebree, KY September 4th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories