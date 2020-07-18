Green River District Health Department offering COVID-19 testing as cases increase

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 at clinic locations across its seven-county service area as total known cases in the district reached 1,255 Saturday.

Of those cases, 982 of them have seen a recovery. However, 13 people have died including seven people in Daviess County alone. To receive a test, people must schedule an appointment online first.

Green River District Testing Dates

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterJuly 22 & July 299:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Hancock County Health CenterJuly 22nd & 29th9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Henderson County Health CenterJuly 22nd, 23rd, 28th, & 29th9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
McLean County Health CenterJuly 21st & 28th2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Ohio County Health CenterJuly 21st & 28th9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Union County Health CenterJuly 22nd & 29th10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Webster County Health CenterJuly 22nd & 29th9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

