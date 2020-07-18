Green River District Health Department offering COVID-19 testing as cases increase

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 at clinic locations across its seven-county service area as total known cases in the district reached 1,255 Saturday.

Of those cases, 982 of them have seen a recovery. However, 13 people have died including seven people in Daviess County alone. To receive a test, people must schedule an appointment online first.

Green River District Testing Dates

Location Dates Time Daviess County Health Center July 22 & July 29 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM &

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Hancock County Health Center July 22nd & 29th 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Henderson County Health Center July 22nd, 23rd, 28th, & 29th 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM McLean County Health Center July 21st & 28th 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Ohio County Health Center July 21st & 28th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Union County Health Center July 22nd & 29th 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Webster County Health Center July 22nd & 29th 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

