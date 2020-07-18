(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 at clinic locations across its seven-county service area as total known cases in the district reached 1,255 Saturday.
Of those cases, 982 of them have seen a recovery. However, 13 people have died including seven people in Daviess County alone. To receive a test, people must schedule an appointment online first.
Green River District Testing Dates
|Location
|Dates
|Time
|Daviess County Health Center
|July 22 & July 29
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Hancock County Health Center
|July 22nd & 29th
|9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
|Henderson County Health Center
|July 22nd, 23rd, 28th, & 29th
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|McLean County Health Center
|July 21st & 28th
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Ohio County Health Center
|July 21st & 28th
|9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
|Union County Health Center
|July 22nd & 29th
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Webster County Health Center
|July 22nd & 29th
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- COVID-19 death reported in Muhlenberg County
- Muhlenberg County Public Schools Superintendent gives update
- COVID-19 death reported in Perry County
- Green River District Health Department offering COVID-19 testing as cases increase
- Vanderburgh County crosses 1000 COVID-19 cases