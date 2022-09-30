OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) will offer a drive-thru monkeypox vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Health Center located at 1600 Breckenridge Street in Owensboro. Registration is not required, if applicable, officials ask individuals to bring an insurance card.

According to GRDHD, the following people would eligible for the vaccine clinic:

People who have been in close contact with someone known or suspected monkeypox virus.

Anyone who reports sexually transmitted disease within the last 12 months, or anyone who reports a diagnosis of HIV.

Anyone receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.

Anyone exchanging sex for money or nonmonetary items.

Anyone who attends an event/venue where there was a high risk of exposure to individuals with monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin contact.

Gay or bisexual men who are sexually active

Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox or orthopox virus testing.

Healthcare professional who have had high-risk occupational exposure without using recommended protective equipment in the past two weeks.

Individuals who, on a case-by-case basis are determined to be at high risk for contracting monkeypox.

Monkeypox typically presents 7-14 days after exposure and symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes—which is the main distinguishing symptomatic factor between smallpox and monkeypox. Smallpox does not typically cause swollen lymph nodes.