Green River District Health Department offering more COVID-19 testing as cases increase

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at clinics across its seven-county service area as cases continue to increase across western Kentucky.
The GRDHD announced 32 new cases Saturday, including 20 cases in Daviess County alone. New cases were also reported in Hancock, Henderson, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. Overall, 86 percent of the cases reported in the GRDHD have seen a recovery, though 22 people have died.
Testing is free but people looking to get tested must register online first.
|Location
|Dates
|Time
|Daviess County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Hancock County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
|Henderson County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|8:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|McLean County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Ohio County Health Center
|August 11 & 18
|9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
|Union County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Webster County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Newburgh butcher shop set to close
- TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit aids in four arrests overnight
- Victim identified in Green Plains plant death
- Smith Mills Fire Department receives water ahead of wildfire season