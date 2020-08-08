Green River District Health Department offering more COVID-19 testing as cases increase

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at clinics across its seven-county service area as cases continue to increase across western Kentucky.

The GRDHD announced 32 new cases Saturday, including 20 cases in Daviess County alone. New cases were also reported in Hancock, Henderson, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. Overall, 86 percent of the cases reported in the GRDHD have seen a recovery, though 22 people have died.

Testing is free but people looking to get tested must register online first.

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Hancock County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Henderson County Health CenterAugust 12 & 198:00 AM – 11:30 AM
McLean County Health CenterAugust 12 & 192:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Ohio County Health CenterAugust 11 & 189:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Union County Health CenterAugust 12 & 1910:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Webster County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:00 AM – 10:00 AM

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

