Green River District Health Department releases COVID-19 testing schedule

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department released a new COVID-19 testing schedule at sites across its seven-county service area Saturday.

Testing will be conducted at each of its seven county clinics, as well as from its mobile unit at the Owensboro Sports Center between June 23 and July 2.

The news comes as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, including four in Daviess County. Of the 822 known cases across the district, 87 percent of those cases have seen a recovery. In total, 12 people have died.

To request a test, people must register online beforehand.

Green River District Health Department COVID-19 Testing Schedule

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterJune 249:00-11:30 A.M.
Hancock County Health CenterJune 24 & July 19:30-11:00 A.M.
Henderson County Health CenterJune 24 & 25
July 1 & July 2		9:00-11:30 A.M.
McLean County Health CenterJune 23 & June 302:00 P.M.- 3:30 P.M.
Ohio County Health CenterJune 23 & June 309:00 A.M.- 10:30 A.M.
Union County Health CenterJune 24 & June 3010:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.
Webster County Health CenterJune 24 & July 19:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M.
Mobile unit- Owensboro Sports CenterJuly 19:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

