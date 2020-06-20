Green River District Health Department releases COVID-19 testing schedule

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department released a new COVID-19 testing schedule at sites across its seven-county service area Saturday.

Testing will be conducted at each of its seven county clinics, as well as from its mobile unit at the Owensboro Sports Center between June 23 and July 2.

The news comes as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, including four in Daviess County. Of the 822 known cases across the district, 87 percent of those cases have seen a recovery. In total, 12 people have died.

To request a test, people must register online beforehand.

Green River District Health Department COVID-19 Testing Schedule

Location Dates Time Daviess County Health Center June 24 9:00-11:30 A.M. Hancock County Health Center June 24 & July 1 9:30-11:00 A.M. Henderson County Health Center June 24 & 25

July 1 & July 2 9:00-11:30 A.M. McLean County Health Center June 23 & June 30 2:00 P.M.- 3:30 P.M. Ohio County Health Center June 23 & June 30 9:00 A.M.- 10:30 A.M. Union County Health Center June 24 & June 30 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. Webster County Health Center June 24 & July 1 9:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M. Mobile unit- Owensboro Sports Center July 1 9:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS