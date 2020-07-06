Green River District Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, announces testing schedule

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 11 in Ohio County alone.

Daviess, Henderson, Union, and Webster counties all reported new cases Monday as the number of known cases across the health department’s seven county service area increased to 952 cases.

833 cases, 87.5 percent of the total cases, have seen a recovery but 12 people have died. The health department also released a testing schedule across western Kentucky starting Tuesday in McLean and Ohio counties. Anyone looking to get tested must register online first.

Green River District Health Department COVID-19 testing schedule

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterJuly 8th & 15th9:00-11:30 A.M.
Hancock County Health CenterJuly 8th & 15th9:30-11:00 A.M.
Henderson County Health CenterJuly 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th9:00-11:30 A.M.
McLean County Health CenterJuly 7th & 14th2:00- 3:30 P.M.
Ohio County Health CenterJuly 7th & 14th9:00-10:30 A.M.
Sturgis Fire Department (mobile unit)July 8th10:00-11:00 A.M.
Whispering Meadows Fire Department (mobile unit)July 8th2:00-3:00 P.M.
Union County Health CenterJuly 15th10:00-11:00 A.M.
Webster County Health CenterJuly 8th & July 15th9:00-10:00 A.M.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

