Green River District Health Department reports single-day COVID-19 cases record

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported a single-day record number of COVID-19 cases across its seven-county service area Wednesday, with 67 new cases.

Henderson County saw the highest increase, with 26 cases while Daviess County saw 25 new cases. Hancock and Union counties saw five new cases each, while McLean and Webster counties each reported three new cases.

While there have been 3,334 cases total, the GRDHD says 2,737 cases have seen a recovery. 37 people have died from the virus across its service area. Anyone who has been in a crowd, had close contact with others in public, or has traveled recently is encouraged to schedule a test online. Flu shots may also be scheduled online.

Testing Dates

Location Dates Time Daviess County Health Center October 7 & October 14 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Hancock County Health Center October 7 & October 14 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Henderson County Health Center October 7 & October 14 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. McLean County Health Center October 7 & October 14 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Ohio County Health Center October 6 & October 13 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Union County Health Center October 7 & October 14 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Webster County Health Center October 7 & October 14 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)