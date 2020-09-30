Green River District Health Department reports single-day COVID-19 cases record

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported a single-day record number of COVID-19 cases across its seven-county service area Wednesday, with 67 new cases.

Henderson County saw the highest increase, with 26 cases while Daviess County saw 25 new cases. Hancock and Union counties saw five new cases each, while McLean and Webster counties each reported three new cases.

While there have been 3,334 cases total, the GRDHD says 2,737 cases have seen a recovery. 37 people have died from the virus across its service area. Anyone who has been in a crowd, had close contact with others in public, or has traveled recently is encouraged to schedule a test online. Flu shots may also be scheduled online.

Testing Dates

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 149:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Hancock County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 149:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Henderson County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 148:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
McLean County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 142:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ohio County Health CenterOctober 6 & October 139:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Union County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 1410:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Webster County Health CenterOctober 7 & October 149:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

