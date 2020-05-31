Green River District Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) announced it will offer free COVID-19 patients across its seven-county service area starting with its mobile unit at Western Elementary School in Centertown and at its clinic site in McLean County on June 2.

The GRDHD will also offer testing at its clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster counties on June 3rd. Testing will be available on June 4 at the Henderson Housing Authority.

The news comes as two new cases were reported by the health department Sunday, both in Daviess County. The health department says people looking to receive a test must pre-register online first.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

