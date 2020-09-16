Green River stocked with 2,400 endangered mussels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has stocked about 2,400 endangered freshwater mussels into the Green River. A statement from the agency says about half were placed into the river within Mammoth Cave National Park earlier this month and the other half were placed upriver. The initiative seeks to restore the rayed bean mussel, which has not been found in Kentucky waters in more than 40 years. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the mussels were moved from the Allegheny River in Pennsylvania because of a tar spill.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)