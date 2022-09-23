ROBARDS, Ky. (WEHT) – The board of the Friends of Green River National Wildlife Refuge invites people to the Friends’ Art Auction at 5:30 p.m. September 29, at Farmer & Frenchman Winery located at 12522 U.S. 41-South, in Robards.

Organizers say this event will feature live music, free refreshments, food samples and a cash bar. People will also be able to view and bid on some artwork by award-winning artists and visit with board members as well.

Organizers say there will be a very short update on the status of the Green River National Wildlife Refuge – which could someday grow to as much a 23,000-acre refuge – and plans for future acquisitions from willing sellers and restoration activities by the Friends group and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff.

Please RSVP to Mike Morton at 270-748-1493 or mmorton1982@hotmail.com. See the artwork and learn more at this website.