Green Street in Henderson expected to reopen Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Green Street in Henderson remains closed, but is expected to reopen on Tuesday morning.

The closure occurred after a major water line break on Green Street last week. The break has been repaired in Henderson between 5th Street and 12th Street.

Green Street will remain closed until Tuesday morning to allow for the asphalt to cool and harden.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

