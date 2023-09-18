HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission announced the sale of Camp Reveal to Greener Pastures Ministries on Monday.

According to a release, Greener Pasture Ministries intends to continue the legacy of Camp Reveal and continue to offer many of the programs previously offered by the Evansville Rescue Mission while also expanding its ministry outreach in the future. Evansville Rescue Mission President and CEO, Tracy Gorman, said it was their goal throughout the entire process to find a buyer that would carry on the good work that their founder, Dr. Ernest “Pappy” Reveal began 96 years ago.

“We believe Greener Pastures Ministries will be incredible stewards of the beautiful legacy of Camp Reveal,” Gorman said, “and we’re very excited that those 105 acres will continue to be used much as they have been for nearly a century under the leadership of the ERM.”

Camp Reveal is located at 1040 East Boonville-New Harmony Road.